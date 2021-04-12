Cowen Group (COWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cowen Group (COWN) closed the most recent trading day at $37.75, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

COWN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. On that day, COWN is projected to report earnings of $3.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1391.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $427.23 million, up 102.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.62% and -4.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% higher within the past month. COWN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, COWN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.