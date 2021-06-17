Cowen Group (COWN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cowen Group (COWN) closed at $38.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 2.44% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

COWN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, COWN is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the prior-year quarter.

COWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. COWN is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, COWN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.8.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COWN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.