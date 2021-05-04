Cowen Group (COWN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cowen Group (COWN) closed at $39.33, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 73.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.96% lower. COWN is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, COWN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.17, so we one might conclude that COWN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

