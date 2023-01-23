Cowen Financial Products LLC Ups Stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,647,430 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE). This represents 7.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 22, 2022 they reported 3,080,352 shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.41% and an increase in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce's highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce's internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce's most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce's broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments, Lp holds 5,106,341 shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358,433 shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNCE by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 4,259,653 shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences, LP holds 4,094,488 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949,668 shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNCE by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company, Llc holds 3,647,430 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843,149 shares, representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNCE by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 2,928,900 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Jounce Therapeutics Inc is 0.0264%, a decrease of 93.1017%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 42,792,580 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jounce Therapeutics is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 461.47% from its latest reported closing price of $1.09.

The projected annual revenue for Jounce Therapeutics is $9MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.23.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.