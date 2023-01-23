Cowen Financial Products LLC Ups Stake in Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTII)

Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,938,509 shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTII). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 11,044,315 shares and 5.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.26% and an increase in total ownership of 1.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are large shareholders doing?

Gofen & Glossberg Llc /il/ holds 127,698 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,198 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTII by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 86,091 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,706 shares, representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTII by 36.72% over the last quarter.

Rothschild Investment Corp /il holds 47,700 shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,700 shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTII by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC holds 26,771 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,051 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTII by 20.67% over the last quarter.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co holds 15,000 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Thumb Industries Inc. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 38.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Green Thumb Industries Inc is 0.3431%, an increase of 17.5783%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 4,340,459 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

