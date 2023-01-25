Cowen Financial Products LLC Increases Position in Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (TCNNF)

Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.15MM shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (TCNNF). This represents 6.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 7.05MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 58.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.54% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trulieve Cannabis is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $13.60 to a high of $51.06. The average price target represents an increase of 149.54% from its latest reported closing price of $11.65.

The projected annual revenue for Trulieve Cannabis is $1,271MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.84.

Fund Sentiment

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trulieve Cannabis Corporation. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 23.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Trulieve Cannabis Corporation is 0.2364%, a decrease of 14.6850%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.07% to 240,302 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Albert D Mason Inc holds 44,855 shares

Rothschild Investment Corp /il holds 17,500 shares

Gofen & Glossberg Llc /il/ holds 13,417 shares

Formidable Asset Management, LLC holds 10,535 shares

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC holds 3,170 shares

Trulieve Cannabis Corp Background Information

