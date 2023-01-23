Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,367,759 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). This represents 2.615% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2,096,890 shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management, L.p. holds 7,000,000 shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments, Lp holds 3,985,910 shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961,194 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 48.24% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii, Llc holds 3,962,202 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc holds 3,528,000 shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355,624 shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 89.55% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company, Llc holds 2,347,989 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385,885 shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 60.95% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is 0.1644%, an increase of 48.2450%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.50% to 53,383,036 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $22.33. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 76.77% from its latest reported closing price of $12.63.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $6MM, a decrease of -46.41%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.15.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

