Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Exagen Inc (XGN)

Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 966,022 shares of Exagen Inc (XGN). This represents 5.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1,384,631 shares and 8.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on the proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cowen And Company, Llc holds 1,329,383 shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355,414 shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 54.13% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds 1,265,373 shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260,387 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments, Lp holds 1,048,662 shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025,002 shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 56.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1,010,852 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011,945 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 48.18% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 507,108 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495,588 shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 47.75% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen Inc. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 42.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Exagen Inc is 0.0538%, a decrease of 10.5014%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 8,140,095 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exagen is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 167.48% from its latest reported closing price of $2.86.

The projected annual revenue for Exagen is $52MM, an increase of 13.55%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.43.

