Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)

Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on a business combination with a company in the energy industry in North America.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clear Street Llc holds 1,298,401 shares representing 26.88% ownership of the company.

Kepos Capital LP holds 1,158,646 shares representing 23.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 900,000 shares representing 18.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 364,384 shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800,000 shares, representing a decrease of 119.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BREZ by 84.67% over the last quarter.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 338,887 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp is 0.0009%, a decrease of 36.5371%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 5,706,113 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.