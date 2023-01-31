Cowen & Co. Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

On January 30, 2023, Cowen & Co. upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $825.26. The forecasts range from a low of $600.95 to a high of $1,078.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $736.46.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $12,803MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual EPS is $42.84, a decrease of 14.67%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,225,599 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234,611 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,705,869 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678,432 shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 20.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037,383 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022,134 shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 22.09% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,541,681 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614,646 shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 27.56% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,485,282 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453,080 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:REGN is 0.5592%, an increase of 14.4012%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 111,387K shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

