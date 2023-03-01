Cowen & Co. Upgrades PR (PR)

On March 1, 2023, Cowen & Co. upgraded their outlook for PR from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.59% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for PR is $12.50. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81.

The projected annual revenue for PR is $3,370MM, an increase of 58.12%. The projected annual EPS is $2.14, an increase of 18.87%.

PR Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.40%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 75.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 11.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 68,859K shares representing 24.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,841K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,923K shares, representing an increase of 33.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 96.16% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 11,310K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,315K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 13.05% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 11,260K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,384K shares, representing an increase of 34.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 106.43% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 8,443K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,220K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in PR. This is an increase of 197 owner(s) or 62.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PR is 0.41%, an increase of 132.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.02% to 310,052K shares. The put/call ratio of PR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Permian Resources Background Information

Centennial is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through CRP, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

