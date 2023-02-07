Cowen & Co. Downgrades Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG)

On February 7, 2023, Cowen & Co. downgraded their outlook for Sweetgreen, Inc. from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.92% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen, Inc. is $18.62. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 68.92% from its latest reported closing price of $11.02.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen, Inc. is $654MM, an increase of 45.95%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.17.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,016,307 shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,508,632 shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 11.57% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 10,563,164 shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,965,898 shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 54.00% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,842,529 shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,887,711 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 32.77% over the last quarter.

Revolution Growth Management holds 6,241,521 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,291,714 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150,644 shares, representing an increase of 59.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen, Inc.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SG is 0.4172%, an increase of 32.2022%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.81% to 110,354K shares.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

