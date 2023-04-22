COWEN AND COMPANY Maintains Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, COWEN AND COMPANY maintained coverage of Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths is $9.44. The forecasts range from a low of $6.67 to a high of $13.42. The average price target represents an increase of 38.05% from its latest reported closing price of $6.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYC is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 109,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,886K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,026K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 5.70% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 10,010K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 1.45% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 7,411K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,122K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 9.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 7,322K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,877K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 5.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.