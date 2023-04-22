COWEN AND COMPANY Maintains Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, COWEN AND COMPANY maintained coverage of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is $28.18. The forecasts range from a low of $16.20 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from its latest reported closing price of $25.89.

The projected annual revenue for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is $1,442MM, an increase of 25.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.17%, an increase of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.89% to 64,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 4,338K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing a decrease of 23.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,882K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,339K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 35.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 75.87% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,144K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,387K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 42.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 85.49% over the last quarter.

