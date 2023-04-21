COWEN AND COMPANY Maintains Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, COWEN AND COMPANY maintained coverage of Air Liquide (EPA:AI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.27% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Liquide is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 87.27% from its latest reported closing price of $162.90.

The projected annual revenue for Air Liquide is $269MM, a decrease of 99.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,312K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 11.12% over the last quarter.

ERBAX - Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIVGX - American Funds International Vantage Fund Class R-6 holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MANAGED INCOME FUND CLASS K SHARES holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 18.16% over the last quarter.

TGVAX - Thornburg International Value Fund - holds 365K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Liquide. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.79%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 49,006K shares.

