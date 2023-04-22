COWEN AND COMPANY Maintains Air Canada (TSX:AC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, COWEN AND COMPANY maintained coverage of Air Canada (TSX:AC) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Canada. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AC is 0.09%, an increase of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.62% to 13,345K shares.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,519K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 0.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,340K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 3.28% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,100K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 681K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

