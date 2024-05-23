Cowell e Holdings Inc. AGM Resolutions Passed

Cowell e Holdings Inc. (HK:1415) has released an update.

Cowell e Holdings Inc. announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, received strong shareholder approval, with the re-election of directors, auditor re-appointment, and issuance and repurchase of shares among the key motions passed. The total number of shares represented at the meeting equaled the number of issued shares, with no abstentions or dissent required under the Listing Rules. Directors attended the AGM electronically, reflecting a high level of shareholder confidence and procedural compliance.

