Cowell e Holdings (HKEX:1415) Price Target Decreased by 11.68% to 19.83

The average one-year price target for Cowell e Holdings (HKEX:1415) has been revised to 19.83 / share. This is an decrease of 11.68% from the prior estimate of 22.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.77 to a high of 22.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.82% from the latest reported closing price of 15.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cowell e Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1415 is 0.05%, an increase of 34.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 16,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,950K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1415 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,376K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1415 by 22.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,488K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1415 by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,362K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 40.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1415 by 78.35% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,303K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1415 by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.