Cowell e Holdings Announces Major Connected Deals

Cowell e Holdings Inc. (HK:1415) has released an update.

Cowell e Holdings Inc. has announced entering into agreements with Luxshare Precision and GZ Luxvisions for both machinery purchases and the provision and receipt of labour services, with the transactions being connected to the company’s controlling shareholders. The deals, particularly the machinery purchase worth up to RMB130,000,000, are significant due to the involved parties’ substantial stake in Cowell e Holdings, marking them as connected transactions under the Listing Rules.

