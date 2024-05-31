News & Insights

Stocks

Cowell e Holdings Announces Major Connected Deals

May 31, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cowell e Holdings Inc. (HK:1415) has released an update.

Cowell e Holdings Inc. has announced entering into agreements with Luxshare Precision and GZ Luxvisions for both machinery purchases and the provision and receipt of labour services, with the transactions being connected to the company’s controlling shareholders. The deals, particularly the machinery purchase worth up to RMB130,000,000, are significant due to the involved parties’ substantial stake in Cowell e Holdings, marking them as connected transactions under the Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:1415 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.