Cowdery's Resolution Life in $3 bln capital raise since Sept. 2018

Simon Jessop Reuters
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Resolution Life, which specialises in buying and reinsuring old life insurance businesses, said it has raised $3 billion in fresh capital since Septemeber 2018.

The company, run by veteran insurer Clive Cowdery, also said a deal to buy Australia's AMP Life AMP.AX announced earlier this year is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

