Cowbolt Announces Their Mission to Make Bitcoin Familiar to Everybody

Today at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, Cowbolt, an app that lets you split expense payments and settle in bitcoin, will launch their mission: turn peer-to-peer payments into a Bitcoin onramp, starting with family and friends.

Cowbolt will let their clients split costs and settle instantly using Bitcoin and USDT, with no middlemen, no bank friction and with self-custody. They will try to convert everyday transactions into Bitcoin adoption.

“We believe the most powerful onramp to Bitcoin isn’t an exchange — it’s people,” said the co-founder of Cowbolt Daniel Ekström. “That’s why we built Cowbolt. For friends, not hedge funds.”

What Cowbolt will bring to the table:

Split and settle.

Keep your keys.

Fast and trusted.

Works across borders.

The app is already being used for remittances, group travel, and day-to-day payments. It’s designed to be like a modern fintech app and will be available for iOS and Android.

“Building Airbnb taught me that when design is simple and gets out of the way, people do amazing things,” stated the ex-Creative Director at Airbnb & co-founder Cowbolt Tony Högqvist. “That’s the point here too. Not to store bitcoin in an ETF, but to use it between people. Effortlessly. Among teams, friends, families — every day.”

