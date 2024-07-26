News & Insights

Markets
ZURVY

Cowbell Receives $60 Mln Series C Equity Funding From Zurich Insurance Group

July 26, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cyber insurance provider Cowbell, Friday announced the closing of a $60 million Series C equity investment from Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY).

Cowbell plans to use the Series C funding to scale operations to meet growing demand, extend its presence in key international markets. Further, it would bolster cyber resilience services, introduce new products to the market.

According to Cowbell, Zurich's investment underscores its commitment to supporting businesses with state-of-the-art cyber protection and resilience solutions, particularly within the SME and middle market segments.

Sierra Signorelli, CEO Commercial Insurance at Zurich said: "Cyber threats remain a major concern for business leaders due to their constantly evolving nature. To address this, we continue to invest in enhancing our cyber capabilities and building a strong support system for our customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZURVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.