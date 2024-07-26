Cowbell Receives $60 Mln Series C Equity Funding From Zurich Insurance Group

(RTTNews) - Cyber insurance provider Cowbell, Friday announced the closing of a $60 million Series C equity investment from Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY).

Cowbell plans to use the Series C funding to scale operations to meet growing demand, extend its presence in key international markets. Further, it would bolster cyber resilience services, introduce new products to the market.

According to Cowbell, Zurich's investment underscores its commitment to supporting businesses with state-of-the-art cyber protection and resilience solutions, particularly within the SME and middle market segments.

Sierra Signorelli, CEO Commercial Insurance at Zurich said: "Cyber threats remain a major concern for business leaders due to their constantly evolving nature. To address this, we continue to invest in enhancing our cyber capabilities and building a strong support system for our customers."

