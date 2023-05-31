Cowbell And Skyward In Deal To Cover Cyber &Tech E&O Risks

(RTTNews) - Cowbell, a cyber insurance provider and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD), announced on that they have agreed to expand Cowbell's coverage and capacity of its Prime 250 Cyber Liability and Prime Tech against cyber and technology errors and omissions or E&O risks.

The agreement leverages Skyward's expertise in providing inventive insurance offers to those businesses that have risks unique to them. It also provides Cowbell with access to Skyward's key industry partners.

The alliance will aid in expanding Cowbell's distribution network which has over 23,000 appointed agents and 3500 agencies that are spread across retail, wholesale, and embedded channels. It will give Cowbell a broader reach of businesses and technology companies to provide them with E&O coverage.

The portfolio of Cowbell will now serve small and medium-sized enterprises seeking financial security against cyberattacks.

"Cowbell's appointed broker partners will now have access to Primary and Excess Cyber coverage for accounts up to $500 million in revenue", the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares of Skyward closed at $23.93 up 0.38% or $0.09 on the Nasdaq.

(Amended: Corrects and replaces the company name as Cowbell, instead of Cobwell)

