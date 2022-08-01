'Cow' on a Hot Tin Roof: The Impact of Weather and Inflation on Food Stocks

“Cat on a hot tin roof” -- The phrase that describes extreme nervous worry and made famous by playwright Tennessee Williams. It also deftly describes the state of supply chain managers and much of the market during the dog days of summer.

Anyone spending time pretty much anywhere in the U.S. and central Canada can agree the past few weeks have been hot. Hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk or maybe even grill a burger on a metal grate if you’re feeling adventurous. I even recently saw an ice cream shop featuring “sun popped” popcorn which, yes, means they left their popcorn in the sun, and well…

When it’s that hot, two important things happen in the U.S. food sector.

The first is that those who can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen and choose to eat out instead of cooking for themselves. The latest data shows that’s holding true despite inflation, with restaurant traffic down only 2% compared to the prior year (when we all rushed out to eat because we thought covid was over).

So, it’s no surprise that companies like Ark Restaurant Group (ARKR), which operates restaurants throughout New York City, are seeing record high valuations. They’re also outperforming the major indexes after a rocky spring as the omicron variants again drove away diners.

Embedded in that is the news that 82% of the restaurant meals were purchased from quick serve restaurants like Wendy’s (WEN), which has outperformed the three major indexes over the past three months. Wendy’s has even recovered to catch up from a sharp decline in share price in May following a revenue miss and litigation over false advertising. I wrote about that in June, Where's the Beef? How Inflation is Hitting the Food Industry.

While the conventional wisdom is that diners stay home when inflation is high, that may not hold true going forward. The unprecedented mix of inflation and supply chain challenges has driven up food prices in grocery retail by 12.2% while restaurant menu prices rose only 7.7%, according to the last government figures.

Companies like Wendy’s, which spend more on things other than food (like labor, rent, utilities and equipment) compared to grocery stores, are better suited to manage price volatility by adjusting their business and their menus to match market conditions. Their latest offers and specials are promoting lower ingredient cost items like milk shakes, ice cream and melon-flavored lemonade (mostly selling water), while also pushing new and returning burgers and sandwiches featuring bacon, a timely move as pork prices are rising slower than food ingredients overall.

All told, with inflation as hot as the weather, eating out makes more sense during these unprecedented times.

The word “unprecedented” also has been used frequently over these past few weeks to describe the record heat across North America, the UK and the Mediterranean, and even the Arctic Circle. There’s more than a bit of irony in that “unprecedented” is now a commonplace word in weather forecasts.

While the short-term forecast for Wendy’s and others is great, the long term forecast for the burger chain is a bit more troubling.

That’s because the second thing that happens when temperatures rise is that it gets more expensive to raise cattle. The cost of buying feed and providing water during exceptionally hot, dry weather both go up while cattle also gain weight more slowly. At the same time, fuel and fertilizer costs also are rising quickly due to the Ukraine crisis. This year, with record temperatures, some cattle also are dying from heat. And, faced with higher costs, ranchers are selling off younger cattle rather than growing them out over the next couple years. That means less beef in the future. Herd sizes have quickly shrunk to sizes not seen in almost a decade, which means beef supply will be smaller and prices higher for at least the next several years, and that’s if weather conditions return to something near normal.

For companies like Wendy’s, the smart moves will be to continue to diversify their offerings away from hamburgers. Already, competitors like Red Robin (RRGB) chose to make its Tavern Double Burgers a limited time offer this summer following the spring launch of a brisket burger, simply doubled down on the impacts of record heat, which is reflected in relatively poor stock performance even in a down market.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM), with Cargill and Continental Grains, spent over $4.5B to acquire 15% of the U.S. chicken market, looking to diversify away from beef.

As inflation and the weather heat up, restaurants and food stocks are reacting accordingly. Investors should, too.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.