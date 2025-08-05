Markets

Covivio Turns To Profit In H1

August 05, 2025 — 02:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Covivio reported first half net income Group share of 341.4 million euros compared to a net loss of 8.4 million euros, prior year. Net income per share was 3.06 euros compared to a loss of 0.08 euros. Adjusted EPRA profit increased to 263.2 million euros from 230.8 million euros, last year. Adjusted EPRA net income per share was 2.38 euros compared to 2.24 euros.

Net revenue Group share was 359.8 million euros compared to 327.1 million euros, previous year. Net rental income increased to 299.3 million euros from 281.9 million euros. The company said its net revenue in Group share increased especially due to dynamic rental activity growing the net rental income.

