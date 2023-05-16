Covivio Hotels SACA (EPA:COVH) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Covivio Hotels SACA (EPA:COVH) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 14.38 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.73% from the latest reported closing price of 16.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covivio Hotels SACA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COVH is 0.00%, an increase of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.