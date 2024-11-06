Covivio Hotels: Leading the Hotel Real Estate Sector

Covivio Hotels SCA (FR:COVH) has released an update.

Covivio Hotels, a key player in the hotel real estate sector, manages assets worth €6.4 billion, emphasizing its influence and stability with a BBB+ rating from Standard and Poor’s. The company is a major partner for leading hotel brands, offering a blend of expertise and innovation in the European real estate market. Covivio Hotels continues to focus on creating dynamic spaces that cater to modern user experiences and sustainable urban development.

