Covius Services To Buy Title365 Holding From Blend Labs

(RTTNews) - Covius Services, LLC, a provider of technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy Title365 Holding Co., a provider of title insurance and settlement services, from Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND).

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months.

Rob Clements, Chairman of Covius, said: "Covius has long been a market leader in providing a broad set of services to the mortgage industry. Title365 will further expand and scale Covius' presence in the origination title space and complement our strength in loss mitigation and default title. This acquisition aligns with our strategy of delivering a full range of tech-enabled products and services across the origination, servicing and capital market sectors."

