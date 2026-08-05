Covista to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect This Season

Covista Inc. CVSA is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Also, year over year, both metrics grew 3.1% and 4.5%, respectively.



CVSA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.7%.

How are Estimates Placed for CVSA Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter EPS has remained unchanged at $1.90 over the past 60 days. However, the estimated figure indicates 14.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.66 per share.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $485 million, indicating an improvement of 6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Covista Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Covista Inc. price-eps-surprise | Covista Inc. Quote

Factors at Play for Covista’s Q4 Results

Revenues



During the fiscal fourth quarter, the top-line performance of Covista is expected to have increased year over year on the back of strong student enrollment due to elevated demand for healthcare professionals. Moreover, the education provider’s efforts toward AI infusion in its offerings, marketing investments, revamped education model and accretive collaborations are likely to have additionally bolstered the quarterly growth.



The advantageous positioning of CVSA between the favorable demand trends for healthcare professionals and its in-house efforts of offering perfectly aligned educational services is expected to have boosted enrollment. This, in turn, is likely to have led to favorable contributions from CVSA’s three reportable segments - Chamberlain (contributed 40.5% to third quarter fiscal 2026 revenues), Walden University (contributed 38.3% to third quarter fiscal 2026 revenues) and Medical and Veterinary (contributed 21.3% to third quarter fiscal 2026 revenues).



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Chamberlain, Walden University and Medical and Veterinary segments is pegged at $188 million, $202 million and $95 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2.2%, 11% and 4.4%, respectively.



The quarter’s enrollment across Chamberlain, Walden University and Medical and Veterinary segments is expected to be 39,891, 52,424 and 4,819 students, indicating year-over-year growth from 38,891, 48,116 and 4,773 students, respectively. Our model also expects CVSA’s fiscal fourth-quarter total enrollment to be up year over year 5.8% to 97,135 students.



Earnings



Covista is expected to report year-over-year bottom-line growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, because of its exemplary cost-saving measures through workforce reductions, centralized operations and tighter control over discretionary spending. The company’s efforts to manage its cost base through tighter controls on discretionary spending and ongoing operational discipline, while still funding growth initiatives, are an encouraging aspect.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income of the Walden University and Medical and Veterinary segments is pegged at $51 million and $18.51 million, reflecting respective growth from $44 million and $14.9 million, reported a year ago. However, the operating income of the Chamberlain segment is expected to decline in the fiscal fourth quarter to $34.6 million from $35.7 million reported a year ago, somewhat offsetting further bottom-line growth.



Nonetheless, Covista’s search for opportunities to invest in growth, create durable operational leverage, ensure sustainable student enrollment growth and enhance business persistence is expected to expand its margins in the upcoming period.

What the Zacks Model Indicates for Covista

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Covista this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it is not the case this time around.



CVSA’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CVSA’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



Six Flags’ earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 48.9%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to improve 11.5% year over year.



Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Corsair’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 22.6%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to surge 600% year over year.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Marriott Vacations’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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Covista Inc. (CVSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.