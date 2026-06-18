Covista Chairman & CEO Sells About 5,300 Shares Near 8-Month High Price

Key Points

Beard sold 5,291 shares for a total value of ~$690,000 across two sessions on June 10 and June 11, 2026.

The sale represented 1.23% of his direct holdings, reducing his direct stake to 424,033 shares, with no indirect ownership remaining post-transaction.

The sale took place under a predefined trading plan, since Covista does not allow the executive to make discretionary trades.

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Serving over 10,000 students in healthcare and online education, sector leader Covista Inc (NYSE:CVSA), just reported a sale by its top executive in recent filings.

Stephen W. Beard, Chairman & CEO of reported the sale of 5,291 shares in multiple open-market transactions on June 10 and June 11, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,291 Transaction value ~$690,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 424,033 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$55.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($130.45); post-transaction value based on trade-date close price.

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Beard's prior trading activity?

This sale of 5,291 shares is the smaller of two sell trades executed since May 2026; the prior trade involved 15,874 shares, and the average sell size during this period is approximately 10,582 shares.

This sale of 5,291 shares is the smaller of two sell trades executed since May 2026; the prior trade involved 15,874 shares, and the average sell size during this period is approximately 10,582 shares. What proportion of Beard's direct ownership was impacted by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 1.23% of Beard's direct Covista holdings at the time, leaving him with 424,033 shares post-transaction and maintaining a direct beneficial ownership stake of 1.25% as of June 11, 2026.

The sale accounted for 1.23% of Beard's direct Covista holdings at the time, leaving him with 424,033 shares post-transaction and maintaining a direct beneficial ownership stake of 1.25% as of June 11, 2026. Were any indirect entities or derivative transactions involved?

No, the filing specifies only direct share sales, with no involvement from trusts, LLCs, or option exercises, and all indirect holdings are reported as zero following the transaction.

No, the filing specifies only direct share sales, with no involvement from trusts, LLCs, or option exercises, and all indirect holdings are reported as zero following the transaction. Does this transaction reflect a shift in cadence or capacity constraints?

With two sell trades completed since May 2026 totaling 21,165 shares, the current reduction in trade size aligns with reduced available direct holdings, indicating sales are pacing in line with remaining capacity under Covista's executive stock ownership policy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.91 billion Net income (TTM) $234.06 million Employees 10,371 1-year price change -6.21%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers higher education programs across nursing, health professions, online learning, and medical and veterinary fields.

Generates revenue through tuition, fees, and related educational services delivered via on-campus and online platforms.

Serves students seeking undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, with a focus on healthcare and public service sectors.

Covista operates at scale within the personal products and services segment, leveraging a multi-division structure to address diverse educational needs. The company’s strategy emphasizes a broad portfolio of degree and certificate offerings, particularly in healthcare and online education, positioning it to capture demand from working professionals and career-focused students. Its integrated approach and established presence in post-secondary education provide a competitive edge in serving the evolving needs of the higher education market.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s not always bearish when an insider sells, since there are many reasons to sell that may not reflect a negative view of the company’s prospects. They can include paying a tax bill, incurring a large personal expense, or making a donation to charity.

Still, the recent sale by Covista Chairman and CEO Stephen W. Beard is worth attention. According to the filing, the share sale represents “a portion of holdings in excess of Covista's Stock Ownership and Holding Requirements” of the company. They also note that it was done under a trading plan established in December 2025 because the company doesn’t otherwise allow insider trades.

This language is meant to couch the sale as no big deal. But it may be. For one, Beard isn’t required to sell shares above the minimum holdings he must maintain, and preplanned trading programs for executives still allow the planned sale to be canceled. In short, if Beard was truly bullish on Covista, why sell even a small batch of shares near CVSA’s 8-month high?

That said, the executive still has more than $55 million in CVSA equity under his name. Beard’s fortunes are still very much tied up with the performance of Covista stock. But investors should take the recent sale as information to weigh regardless.



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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Covista. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.