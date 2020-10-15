Covis Announces Commencement Of $13.75/shr Tender Offer To Acquire AMAG - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Covis Group S.à r.l. announced the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG). The deal has a total enterprise value of approximately $647 million, including net debt. The tender offer will expire on November 12, 2020.

Covis is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. It is headquartered in Luxembourg with operations in Zug, Switzerland.

