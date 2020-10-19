COVID vaccine unlikely to be deployed widely in Britain before spring - adviser

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - There is unlikely to be a vaccine against the coronavirus that is in widespread use in Britain before the spring next year, government chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

"(It's) unlikely we'll have a vaccine for any sort of widespread use in the community, before at least spring next year," Vallance told lawmakers.

