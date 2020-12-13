COVID Vaccine Stock Ideas for Different Investors

One size rarely fits all. That's true for clothes, and it's true for coronavirus vaccine stocks. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 3, 2020, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights discuss COVID vaccine stock ideas for different investing styles.

Corinne Cardina: Last question. Any tips that you would give investors for investing in the coronavirus vaccine landscape? I ask you this every week. I just want to make sure that your advice hasn't changed given the new updates and developments that have happened.

Keith Speights: I am being steady-Eddy on this, Corinne.

If you are a conservative investor, risk-averse, go with a stock like a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). It's a Dividend Aristocrat, healthcare giant, been around for nearly forever.

Brian Orelli, who is a fellow Fool, has his Ph.D. in biology. Brian wrote a great article a few years ago that I still remember. He said, "Anytime is a great time to buy J&J if you hold on long enough." That is the kind of stock that a conservative investor would want to go with.

If you're more risk-tolerant, looking for more aggressive growth, a Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), perhaps. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a possibility there.

If you're really aggressive, you could go with one of these earlier-stage companies like an Arcturus (NASDAQ: ARCT) or Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT), like we just mentioned.

If you're somewhere in the middle, I like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It is going to have a much better growth story going forward, and they also have a great dividend. Pfizer's kind of good middle-of-the-road pick.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.