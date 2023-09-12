News & Insights

COVID vaccine manufacturers set list price between $120-$130 per dose

Credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN

September 12, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. COVID vaccine manufacturers set list prices for their shots between $120 and $130 per dose, company executives said at an advisory panel meeting of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE set the list price at $120 per dose, while Moderna MRNA.O said the list price for its shot is $129 per dose, for their respective COVID vaccines.

Novavax NVAX.O said the list price for its COVID vaccine was $130 per dose.

