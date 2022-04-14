Markets

Covid shuts down China, Baltic lessons for Germany: podcast

Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Shanghai grapples with a coronavirus outbreak and almost one-third of the country’s population is under lockdown, Breakingviews columnists discuss the impact on China’s economy in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, tiny Lithuania shows European countries how to give up Russian gas.

