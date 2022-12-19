Covid Mortgage Relief Is Still Available For Homeowners In These States

Covid lockdowns may be long gone, but help is still available for homeowners who took a financial hit during the pandemic.

If you’re a homeowner who was impacted by Covid-19, you could qualify for anywhere from $17,000 to $120,000 in assistance through your state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The money can be used to help you catch up on mortgage payments, utilities, and a number of other expenses related to owning a home.

HAF funds will be available through September 30, 2025, or until money runs out in your state or territory.

What is the Homeowner Assistance Fund?

The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is a program established through the American Rescue Plan to help people who fell behind on their mortgage and other housing expenses due to Covid-19.

Funds for the program are administered by states, territories and tribes. Each one’s HAF benefits look a little different, but eligible homeowners can generally use the money for the following purposes:

Catch up on mortgage payments

Cover upcoming mortgage payments

Stop foreclosure proceedings

Reduce outstanding mortgage balances

Cover utilities and internet bills

Pay homeowners association (HOA) dues

Catch up on property taxes

Make home repairs

In most states, the money from HAF is available as a grant, meaning it doesn’t have to be repaid. But some states offer the funds as an interest-free loan that’s forgiven over time, or that doesn’t have to be repaid unless you sell, refinance or transfer ownership of your home.

According to a spokesperson for the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA), nearly 66,000 homeowners received HAF funds in the first half of 2022.

“The impact has been huge,” says Jeremy Wine, manager of specialty counseling services and partnerships at Take Charge America, a nonprofit agency that provides counseling for HAF applicants.

“Most applicants don’t have enough emergency savings to cover mortgage delinquency costs. Others have exhausted their forbearance options but don’t have the lump sum needed to catch up on their balance,” Wine says.

“HAF funds have allowed them to lift their heads above water and regain a financial footing they haven’t had since before the onset of Covid.”

Who’s Eligible?

Homeowners have to meet each of the following requirements in order to qualify for HAF funds:

Hardship: You experienced a financial hardship due to Covid. Examples include job loss, income reduction, increased healthcare or childcare expenses, or costs associated with caring for a family member.

You experienced a financial hardship due to Covid. Examples include job loss, income reduction, increased healthcare or childcare expenses, or costs associated with caring for a family member. Timeframe: You experienced your hardship after January 21, 2020 (even if it began before that date).

You experienced your hardship after January 21, 2020 (even if it began before that date). Residence: You need assistance for expenses associated with your primary residence.

You need assistance for expenses associated with your primary residence. Income: Your household income is less than or equal to 150% of area median income (AMI) for the region where you live, or 100% of the median income for the U.S. ($90,000 in 2022), whichever is greater.

What HAF Benefits Are Available in Your State or Territory?

Most U.S. states and territories are currently accepting HAF applications, including Washington, D.C, and Puerto Rico. These are the maximum amounts available per household:

States that are no longer accepting applications include Alaska, Florida, New York and Rhode Island. But if your state is on this list, there may still be an opportunity to get help.

“Many HAF administrators have amended their programs to address the evolving needs in their states, including expanding eligibility, increasing maximum assistance amounts, and adding new assistance programs,” said a spokesperson for the NCSHA.

“If you previously looked at your state’s HAF eligibility requirements and you weren’t eligible, you may want to check the program website again to see if that has changed,” recommends the spokesperson.

Other Homeowner Assistance

If you’re looking for assistance beyond HAF, consider these options:

If you have a Freddie Mac loan, contact your loan servicer to ask about available assistance, such as deferred payments or forbearance.

Reach out to a HUD-approved counseling agency to explore options for catching up on your mortgage and other homeownership expenses.

Check into the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for help with energy costs.

How do I Apply for Help?

The steps to apply for HAF depend on where you live, but you can get started by visiting NCSHA.org to locate your state or territory’s HAF website. If applications are closed, you may be able to join a waitlist or sign up to receive alerts.

Here’s what you can generally expect the process to look like:

1. Application

Make sure you carefully follow the instructions on your state/territory’s website to submit your information and paperwork. You’ll need to verify you meet the program’s income requirements and may need to provide documentation about your income and your hardship situation.

“A common cause for delay is borrowers submitting incomplete applications, which necessitates

follow-up to get the missing data and/or documents,” said the NCSHA spokesperson. “We suggest that anyone applying for HAF assistance carefully review the application requirements before filling out and submitting an application so that you provide all the information the state needs to get the review process going right away.”

2. Review

Depending on application volume, it could take anywhere from 30 to 90 days or even longer to have your application reviewed and receive a response.

During that time, be on the lookout for communication from your HAF administrator, which could come by email, phone call, or updates in your state’s application portal.

Some applicants may also be assigned a housing counselor during this step, to assist with lender communication to or provide housing education for the program.

3. Funding

If you’re approved, the HAF funds will likely be sent directly to your loan servicer or to your other service providers. If your application is denied, you may be able to file an appeal.

