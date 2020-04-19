COVID Loan Tracker: Retail Small Business Owners Left in the Cold

PLEASE HELP SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS BY FILLING OUT THE SURVEY



COVID Loan Tracker was started by small business owners Duncan and Rita MacDonald-Korth to help their fellow small business owners understand when and where PPP and EIDL advance money starts flowing. The site works by crowdsourcing knowledge on applications and loan disbursements. Our goal is to help the small business community and empower journalists with the data they need to keep the government accountable.



Retail is one of the largest sectors of the US economy. Tens of millions of workers earn their living in the sector and millions of small business owners employ them. However, this group—at once the most visible and vulnerable victims of the lockdown—are being left out in the cold by the PPP initiative. It has already been well established that “large” small businesses have fared much better in the Paycheck Protection Program, but retail small business owners may have even more to lose.

The common practice in commercial leasing to small businesses in the US is that landlords require tenants to put up personal guarantees in order to execute a lease. That means that if a business is unable to afford the rent, their own personal assets are the on hook to pay the landlord. Small business owners usually have no choice but to accept the terms—if they do not, they cannot lease the space. Since almost all landlords require this, small business owners are left with a stark choice: commit to a personal guarantee, or don’t open a business.

While it is clear at this point that smaller small business owners have not been helped by this program, that is doubly true for retail owners, for whom payroll is usually a minority expense compared to rent, utilities, and inventory. Accordingly, the small shop owners of America—hardware stores, clothing boutiques, nail salons, dry cleaners, cobblers, bar owners etc are at grave risk of losing not just their business, but their own assets, such as savings, houses, future income. They stand to lose everything.

