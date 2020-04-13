COVID Loan Tracker: PPP Loans are Slow, but Flowing. Here are the numbers.

COVID Loan Tracker was started by small business owners Duncan and Rita MacDonald-Korth to help their fellow small business owners understand when PPP and EIDL advance money starts flowing. The site works by crowdsourcing knowledge on applications and loan disbursements. Our goal is to help the small business community and empower journalists with the data they need to keep leaders accountable for the promises they made about the PPP program.

Applications are flooding in this morning—several per minute—and we have compiled the data to-date. As of 8 am, over 3,000 companies have reported on their PPP loans, with $1.5 bn in loan applications across all 50 states.

The Data:

• 2.4% of businesses report receiving PPP loan disbursements

• 91% got the full amount they applied for

• $84,000 is the median PPP loan received

• 84% of PPP Loans disbursed came through small/regional banks

• 10% of PPP Loans disbursed came through JP Morgan Chase

Trends:

• Small and regional banks are the backbone of the PPP loan disbursement, reportedly because they were already well established to process SBA loans, so had the best infrastructure

• JP Morgan deserves some thanks, as it is the first big bank to really open the PPP loan spigot

• Wells Fargo and Bank America appear to finally be issuing loans

• Most successful applicants are getting the full amount they applied for

• With applications being fully funded, the money is likely to run out sooner

