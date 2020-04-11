COVID Loan Tracker: How Many Companies Have Gotten PPP Loans? Details Here

COVID Loan Tracker was started by small business owners Duncan and Rita MacDonald-Korth to help their fellow small business owners understand when PPP and EIDL advance money starts flowing. The site works by crowdsourcing knowledge on applications and loan disbursements. Our goal is to help the small business community and empower journalists with the data they need to keep the government accountable.

PLEASE HELP US HELP SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS BY FILLING OUT THE FORM

SPREAD THE WORD!

We have been live just 56 hours and as of 8:00 am on April 11th nearly 2,000 businesses have reported about $1bn in loan applications. So far, 19 have reported receiving PPP loans and just 2 have reported receiving EIDL advances.

Here are some trends and macro data:

More Money is Flowing: There was a big pickup in PPP loan disbursement on April 10th, this should give small business owners some hope! Small Banks are Leading the Charge: all but one of the PPP loan recipients we have tracked applied through a small and regional bank EIDL Advances are a Disaster: only 4 out of almost 2,000 have received the advance/grant, and the ones that did applied earlier and waited an average of over 19 days. The SBA promised these would be delivered in two days. Companies Seem to be Getting the Full Amount Applied For: it is very early to draw any conclusions, but thus far all but one company has gotten 100% of the amount they applied for.

Data on the Companies Who Have Received PPP Loans:

Type of Business Empl State Date of App Type of Bank Applied For Date PPP Rcvd Amount Rcvd NOT received LLC 155 CO 4/5/20 Small/regional bank $1-5m 4/7/20 $1,616,700 0% S-Corp 1 OK 4/2/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/9/20 $20,700 0% LLC 38 TX 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $50,001-250,000 4/9/20 $244,000 0% LLC 2 UT 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/9/20 $7,200 76% S-Corp 18 AR 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/9/20 $49,900 0% C-Corp 23 MI 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $50,001-250,000 4/8/20 $250,000 0% LLC 10 TX 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $50,001-250,000 4/9/20 $243,000 0% S-Corp 2 MO 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/10/20 $26,300 0% LLC 112 MO 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $250,001-$1m 4/8/20 $706,000 0% LLP 6 NY 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/10/20 $30,400 0% S-Corp 1 ID 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/9/20 $5,100 0% S-Corp 54 TX 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $250,001-$1m 4/10/20 $480,200 0% S-Corp 6 MN 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $50,001-250,000 4/10/20 $74,000 0% S-Corp 27 OH 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $50,001-250,000 4/10/20 $154,000 0% LLC 18 IA 4/6/20 Small/regional bank $50,001-250,000 4/10/20 $57,200 0% S-Corp 18 AR 4/3/20 Small/regional bank $0-$50,000 4/9/20 $49,900 0% S-Corp 22 CA 4/6/20 JP Morgan Chase $50,001-250,000 4/10/20 $195,500 0% C-Corp 49 TN 4/4/20 Small/regional bank 4/10/20 $437,000 0%

covid loan tracker

PPP loans

EIDL grants

SBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.