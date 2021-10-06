US Markets
COVID infections dropping throughout the Americas, says health agency

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

The number of new COVID-19 infections has been dropping over the past month throughout the Americas, even though only 37% of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

However, Alaska has the most serious outbreak in the United States today that is overwhelming emergency rooms, and while

South America is continuing to see a drop in infections, Chile has seen a jump in cases in the capital Santiago and port cities Coquimbo and Antofagasta.

PAHO has closed vaccine supply agreements with Sinovac Biotech Inc SVA.O and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L for delivery this year and next and with China's Sinopharm for 2022, the agency's director Carissa Etienne told reporters.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

