COVID in Canada expected to rise but impact manageable - health officials

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published

Canada is in a period of transition and could see a resurgence of coronavirus infections this spring, health officials said Friday, adding that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 could rise in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in disease activity.

"While we could see some further increase in hospitalizations over the coming weeks, due to high population immunity from vaccination and recent infection, the impact on our health care system could be more manageable," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said at a briefing.

