COVID Hospitalization Rates See an Uptick As Winter Looms — The Kiplinger Letter

COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to rise as the U.S. prepares another round of boosters.

An uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations should not concern most people. But it’s increasingly a worry for the elderly. Since the pandemic has eased, the number of cases that wind up in the hospital is the best way to gauge the severity of what is left.

On July 5, 2023, the daily COVID-19 hospitalization rate hit its lowest level: 0.6 per 100,000 cases. By Sep. 2, it had ticked up to 1.3, a daily increase of 2,300. The trend is more pronounced for those over age 70, whose hospitalization rate has more than doubled to 6.3. COVID deaths have not yet risen but will likely follow suit.

The true test of the pandemic’s resilience will be this winter when people are indoors together much of the time. Except for those over the age of 70, chances are that any mini-surge in infections will be only a nuisance. The Omicron variant that has pushed out other iterations of the virus has proved much less deadly.

A new booster targeting the latest versions of Omicron will be available in late September or early October and should be taken at least five months after the last bivalent booster.

