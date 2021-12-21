COVID curbs cut EU energy use but years of effort needed

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has yet to get close to its next 2030 goal to save energy but last year exceeded its 2020 target to cut use as COVID-19 restrictions reduced consumption to the lowest since 1990, Eurostat data published on Tuesday showed.

The EU's official data service found the 27 member countries' primary energy consumption was 9.6% away from a 2030 goal, implying efforts needed to be maintained. But last year the EU beat by more than 5% a goal to cut energy use by 20% versus the projected level.

Estonia led the decrease in total domestic energy demand, or primary energy consumption, with a 21.2% fall, followed by Spain and Cyprus with 14.8% and 13.4% drops, respectively.

Lithuania, Hungary and Romania made the smallest reductions of respectively 0.7%, 2.5% and 4.5%.

In terms of final energy consumption, which measures the amounts end users consume, Malta, Cyprus and Spain saw the biggest declines and Romania, Hungary and Sweden the smallest.

In its efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 to prevent the most extreme effects of global warming, the EU has a series of goals, which include reducing energy use to lower the amount of carbon dioxide emitted.

Eurostat said energy consumption reached a peak in 2006, when the primary energy demand and final energy consumption were 15.1% and 9.0% higher than the 2020 target, respectively.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.