Atea Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for COVID-19 and other viral diseases, raised $300 million by offering 12.5 million shares at $24, the high end of the range of $22 to $24 according to an S-1MEF filed with the SEC. The company originally filed to offer 11.0 million shares.



Atea Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AVIR. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article COVID-19 viral biotech Atea Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $24 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

