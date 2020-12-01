COVID-19 Vaccine Race Heats Up: Drugmarkers on Final Lap

Drugmakers have finally started releasing results of final-stage trials of their experimental coronavirus vaccine candidates. On Nov 30, Moderna, Inc. MRNA once again raised hopes among millions after it said that its coronavirus vaccine is 94% safe.

After 13.4 million COVID-19 cases, a vaccine now looks possible with multiple drugmakers gearing up to apply for emergency use approval of their candidates from the FDA. Earlier this month, Pfizer, Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX had said that their vaccine candidate has proven effective in preventing coronavirus and have also applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization.

Moderna Moves a Step Ahead

Moderna applied for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine after it said that that it had 94% efficacy and is safe. If the FDA gives the emergency use authorization, several Americans could get the two-dose vaccine within weeks. The company reportedly is planning to roll out 20 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

According to a CNBC report, Moderna, after evaluating 196 cases from the final-stage trial on 30,000 volunteers, observed 185 cases of coronavirus in the placebo group against 11 cases observed in the group that got the vaccine doses. Monday’s results were more concrete than the announcement made in early November when Moderna had said the vaccine was 94% effective based on the results of 95 COVID-19 patients.

Following the announcement, Moderna’s shared surged 20.2%. Shares of other drugmakers also jumped. Pfizer’s shares gained 2.9%, while BioNTech gained 13%. Moderna and Pfizer each carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Who Will Win the Vaccine Race?

The vaccine race has heated up once again with final-stage trial results of candidates coming up and applications being filed with the FDA for emergency use authorization.

On Nov 9, FDA gave approval to Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the emergency use of its monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab to treat COVID-19 patients. In mid-November, Pfizer and BioNTech had announced that their jointly developed vaccine was 95% effective. The duo applied for emergency use authorization last week.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc’s AZN COVID-19 vaccine proved to produce immune responses in both adults and young people, with an efficacy of 74% in the final-stage trials.

Going back to May, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD had received an emergency-use authorization for its experimental coronavirus drug from the FDA based on preliminary results from two clinical trials: one conducted by the NIAID and the other by Gilead.

Although coronavirus cases are on the rise and fears are mounting, drugmakers have once again started showing hope with positive results on the vaccine front. It now needs to be seen who sprints to the finish line first.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.