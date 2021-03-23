COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Livzon Pharma's unit gains clinical trial approval in China

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by a unit of China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc has gained clinical trial approval from the Chinese regulator, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry said late on Tuesday.

Joincare Pharma, which has a holding stake in Livzon Pharma, made the statement in a filing.

