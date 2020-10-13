QGEN

COVID-19 tests help Qiagen beat Q3 sales growth forecast

Caroline Copley Reuters
German diagnostic test maker Qiagen said sales jumped by a bigger-than-expected 26% in the third quarter, boosted by strong demand for its tests for COVID-19.

The company said sales in the July-September period came in at $481.3 million compared with $382.7 million in the year-earlier period and ahead of its forecast for third-quarter sales growth of 16-21% at constant exchange rates.

It said preliminary adjusted earnings per share rose 61% to $0.58 cents at the top end of its forecast for $0.52-$0.58 cents.

Qiagen is due to report full results for the third quarter on Nov. 4.

