LumiraDx, a UK-based provider of point-of-care diagnostics including COVID-19 tests, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company aims to bring lab-comparable performance to the point-of-care in minutes on a single instrument with a low cost of ownership. In 2020, it developed SARS-CoV-2 antigen and antibody tests for use in community-based healthcare settings.



The company is based in London but maintains a US office in Waltham, MA. LumiraDx was founded in 2014 and booked $25 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX. LumiraDx filed confidentially on August 3, 2020. Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI and Raymond James are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article COVID-19 test maker LumiraDx files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



