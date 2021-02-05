Lucira Health, which is developing single-use test kits for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, raised $153 million by offering 9 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $15 to $17. The company previously planned to offer 7.8 million shares. At $17, Lucira commands a fully diluted market cap of $705 million.



Lucira Health plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LHDX. BofA Securities, William Blair and LifeSci Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article COVID-19 test kit developer Lucira Health prices upsized IPO at $17 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

