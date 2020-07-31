COVID-19 surge? Warning light is flashing, UK PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a recent uptick in infections was a "warning light" which means he has to hit the brakes on the easing of lockdown as he postponed the re-opening of close-contact services for at least two weeks.

"I've said throughout the pandemic that there would be fresh outbreaks," Johnson said at a news conference, asked if there could be a surge in infections.

"I said we would not hesitate to put on the brakes at the slightest sign that the numbers were going in the wrong direction. We're now seeing a warning light on the dashboard."

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said it wasn't sensible to think of the uptick in infections as a second wave.

